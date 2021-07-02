RESEARCH has revealed evidence of a ‘secret military tunnel’ that may once have run beneath Fishergate.

The tunnel is believed to have linked Tower House - now a business centre but once HQ of the Army’s Northern Command - with Fishergate House on the other side of the road.

According to research by York Civic Trust and students from the University of York, Fishergate House was once also an army building - most likely an ordnance supply office.

It is likely that the tunnel would have been used by Army personnel to move between the buildings – possibly carrying secret files – without the need to emerge into daylight and cross the road. “Perhaps not the most dramatic use of a secret tunnel, but very practical!" said Etta Kirkpatrick-Tice, one of three students involved in the research.

According to Harry Gillam, general manager of the Tower House business centre, there has long been talk of a tunnel. “There have been rumours about it ever since I have been here!” he said.

No trace of a tunnel or tunnel entrance has ever been found beneath Tower House itself. But a few years ago, the bricked up entrance to a tunnel was discovered in the basement of Fishergate House, directly opposite Tower House.

According to Dr Duncan Marks of York Civic Trust, divots in the lawn of Tower House itself suggest where the tunnel might have run.

The evidence about the tunnel is just one intriguing fact to have come to light from the research into the history of Tower House by the Civic Trust and the students.

Last week, the Lord Mayor of York Cllr Chris Cullwick and other dignitaries witnessed the return to Tower House of portraits of 43 former Army generals whose HQ the Northern Command building once was. The portraits are now on display in the entrance lobby.

Prof Simon Ditchfield of the University of York said research into the history of Tower House and its generals was long overdue. “The military heritage of York, dating back almost 2,000 years, has been the Cinderella of the city’s past,” he said. “Today, the long overdue invitation to the ball has arrived!”