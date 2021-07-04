WE challenged you to show us what you have been up to since the relaxation of lockdown and you didn't disappoint.

Members of our Camera Club have been posting photos under the theme #OutAndAbout2021 - and today we are revealing our monthly competition winner.

We had some fantastic photos - from across Yorkshire.

Last month's winner Lynnette Cammidge raised a smile with her shot of two kayakers with two dogs off the coast at Flamborough. We love a bit of humour - so keep the funny photos coming too!

Helen Jarvis-Ong took us to the coast with a magical photo of her son Olly enjoying the sunset at Thornwick Bay near Bridlington.

Michelle Sorrell is another worthy finalist with her image of Staithes bathed in the golden light of sunrise.

Paul Anthony White took us to Whitby for a glimpse of the town in summer.

Roseberry Topping is always majestic looking but appears extra special at sunset as Andrew Briggs's photo shows.

Closer to home, Matthew Jennings captured some of the colourful new sculptures at at Homestead Park.

Also commended are Sue Gabbatiss's serene shot of a cruise boat on the Ouse and Anne Crawford's image of a fisherman at Naburn Lock.

Well done to you all.

But this month's winner is Camera Club stalwart and prolific poster Barney Sharratt. Barney has submitted some excellent images this month, but this one at the Himalayan Gardens and Sculpture Park near Ripon stood out.

We love how the curve of the sculpture appears to be capturing the fluffy white cloud in the sky. The colours are spectacular and the composition masterful.

So congrats, Barney, a well deserved win!

This month's competition theme is #surprise. The deadline will be July 31. Good luck.

And if you would like to join our club, click here to start posting today!