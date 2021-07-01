NHS staff will demonstrate outside York Minster on Saturday to mark the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the National Health Service.
The demo, planned for 11am, is one of more than 50 rallies and demonstrations being planned across the country.
Health Campaigns Together, Keep Our NHS Public, NHS Workers Say No and the National Shop Stewards Network (NSSN) have called for the action,with similar rallies in Hull, Sheffield, Leeds and Bradford.
Bernard Davies, of Yorkshire Shop Stewards Network (YSSN), said NHS staff were demoralised after years of being underfunded, overworked and underpaid.
"At Saturday’s demonstrations and following the Government’s recommendation of a derisory 1 per cent pay increase for NHS workers, we will be raising awareness of three major issues - pay, privatisation and safety," he said.
"NHS workers are becoming more organised, building power in the unions, and fighting for what they are owed and deserve.
"We need united action across the health unions, and to build support across the whole of the trade union movement. This is vital in the fight to save our NHS.
"In York, speakers will include members from Usdaw, Unite, the IWGB and the Defend our NHS, York community group."
