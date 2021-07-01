1.45PM: Police have now left the scene and the cycle path has reopened to the public.
POLICE are currently at an on-going incident on a cycle path in York.
North Yorkshire Police have shut the cycle path and pedestrian underpass under the York outer ring road at the roundabout between New Earswick and Haxby.
Police cars are blocking the route at either end with officers on the scene.
The precise nature of the incident is not known at this time, but The Press have contacted North Yorkshire Police and we will update this article when we hear back from them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.