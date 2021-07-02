BRACE yourself for a burst of vibrant colour next time you visit York's McArthurGlen Designer Outlet.

Yorkshire artist Emma Hardaker has created a brightly-coloured and 'community-inspired' art installation guaranteed to make you stop and stare.

The giant mural depicts the name of the city in vibrant shades of blue, pink and orange - and outlet bosses hope it will be a welcome surprise for visitors after a year of ongoing lockdown restrictions.

The artwork also lends itself to being the perfect backdrop for selfies, they say.

Born and bred in Yorkshire, Emma’s work is known for its abstract style and bright colours. Interested in 'artwork to be enjoyed by everyone', she has produced public installations across the region and beyond – including for the NHS and Leeds City Council.

McArthurGlen centre manager Paul Tyler said: "After a year which has taught us the importance of the community around us, we’re proud to be unveiling our installation with local artist Emma Hardaker in celebration of the vibrancy of York.

"The artwork will brighten up the centre whilst also showcasing our support for the arts and culture sector. We really look forward to seeing how guests will engage with the artwork and the space during the summer months and beyond!”

Emma said: “It has been great to work with McArthurGlen York on their new in-centre mural. Following a challenging year, it is always great to bring new art to public spaces for everyone to enjoy!

"The artwork is vibrant and bold in homage to the wonderful city of York and it has been such a pleasure to be involved in creating this work. I love creating unexpected art encounters in the public realm like this one, and look forward to seeing how people engage with it!"