MATT Hancock's resignation leaves many unanswered questions.
Why was he not sacked? When will we hear the truth about those contracts given to his mates? And why did it take so long for a man, so utterly hopeless, to be removed? That Tories give jobs to their friends and cover up for each other surprises none of us. What’s different here is the way in which the opposition cannot make any gain in the polls.
Under such circumstances the Tories should be plummeting, yet they aren’t. The reason being the opposition are, amazingly, even more hopeless than Matt Hancock. Rachael Maskell giving support to illegal trespassers at the Barbican site recently shows how they keep backing the wrong issues.
Labour won just 622 votes in Chesham and Amersham, yet they still haven’t got the message.
We need a credible opposition more than ever, but until they drop the woke nonsense, get some credible policies that the real working class support and field credible candidates then neither Labour nor the public have any hope either.
Dr Scott Marmion,
Woodthorpe, York
