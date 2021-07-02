I WOULD like to ask why nothing is ever done about the large number of cyclists who deliver fast food in large containers that continually flout the law by riding on the pavements and the wrong way up and down one-way streets?

These people don't seem to give a damn because (rightly) they know that nothing whatsoever will happen and there is nobody there to stop them.

Also the number of occasions when I've witnessed one of these riders come round the corner from Exhibition Square on to Bootham on the pavement and nearly hit people on the pavement is incredible. Recently a young mum pushing a pram avoided one such fast food cyclist by luck and when I shouted at this guy to get off his bike his answer was: "Tell it to someone who's bothered".

My second question is to the local council and is when will Duncombe Place be allowed to return to its relatively quiet space and when will the Grand Prix circuit which is what it has turned into by again fast food drivers be stopped?

The number of times I've seen delivery drivers on or approaching or leaving Duncombe Place clearly flouting the highway code is staggering.

I am genuinely concerned that an accident could happen that will be serious and caused by either a fast food cyclist riding on the pavement or one of the many fast food drivers who park up on Duncombe Place.

Again I ask when will the local authority act on this?

Sean Atkinson,

Gillygate,

York