ASPIRING young performers with star quality are being invited to showcase their talents in York.

Stagebox talent management and theatre training programme is hosting free, in-person audition workshops at Joseph Rowntree Theatre on Sunday, July 4.

Candidates must be aged between eight and 18; those who are successful will be invited to the performance training programme in Leeds during the school holidays, and benefit from the talent management at Stagebox.

A number of York’s rising stars have already scored huge successes following support from Stagebox, including 14-year-old Margaux Barker who is recording for KIDZBOP, billed as the number one music brand for kids.

Agatha Meehan

Agatha Meehan, 13, also from York, has been training at Stagebox Leeds since she was nine and recently landed her West End debut as Summer Hathaway in Andrew Lloyd-Webber’s School of Rock.

Stagebox offers the chance to train, build industry connections and gain opportunities in theatre, television and film.

Margaux Barker

General manager, Jasmine Quinlan Gardner, said: “It’s been a turbulent period for the performing arts industry to say the least, and we’re so delighted to be holding these free auditions in York. Stagebox is about opportunity, and we’re thrilled to be celebrating the nation’s budding talent.”

Kirsti Bagger, head agent, said: “We’re looking to meet new performers with passion, ambition and star quality. We’re very passionate about accessibility and inclusivity which is why we’re removing audition fees this July - we welcome children from all backgrounds, from newcomers all the way up to advanced level and we can’t wait to see what the young people of York have to offer.”

To find out more about Stagebox, visit https://www.stagebox.uk/

*Auditions will be socially distanced in adherence with COVID-19 guidelines.