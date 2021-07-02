THOSE doom mongers who said the Nissan factory in Sunderland would close because of Brexit are looking foolish now that Nissan have not only announced a new electric car will be built at the plant, but also that a new electric battery manufacturing facility will be built.
The future is bright, the future is Brexit.
Geoff Robb,
Hunters Close,
Dunnington
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment