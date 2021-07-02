BOB Towner asks who is the real villain at the Barbican site? (Letters, July 1). Answer; his former employers York Council who started this whole fiasco.
They ran down a modern swimming complex so they could justify its demolition.
They gave excessive planning permission on a site they happened to own so they could sell it for top dollar and they kicked players off a bowling green long before it was necessary.
The real scandal here is not that Persimmon exercised their prerogative to delay construction until it suits them, but that York Council behaved appallingly in the first place selling off community assets that were purpose-built for the benefit of all York citizens.
If they had not done this the site would not have been empty for 17 years but would have been much enjoyed by residents enjoying the use of valuable public leisure facilities they had already paid for.
Matthew Laverack,
Lord Mayor's Walk
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment