REPAIR work is underway to stabilise and protect a listed bridge after it was struck by a wide lorry.

Authorities are working to try and reopen the bridge in Stamford Bridge on the A166 by midday today, Thursday.

The bridge has remained closed to traffic since the incident on Wednesday morning, with diversions in place, while bridge engineers assessed any damage.

An East Riding of Yorkshire Council spokesman said: "The council can confirm at midday on Wednesday a wide lorry attempted to get over the bridge at Stamford Bridge from the York direction and collided with both sides of the bridge numerous times.

"This has led to damage to the sandstone blocks of the listed structure which makes the bridge unsafe for motorists at this time."

North Yorkshire Police issued a warning for HGVs and other motorists to avoid the bridge following the incident between Buttercrambe Road and Viking Road which blocked traffic in both directions.

A spokesman said no one was believed to have been injured.

The lorry was first reported to be stranded on the bridge but the police later confirmed that the lorry hit the bridge.

Parents of children were warned that school buses using the A166 would be affected, and bus companies have been forced to reroute their services.

Stamford Bridge Parish Council has been pressing for updates about the diversions, telling constituents: "We are as frustrated and affected by this as you."