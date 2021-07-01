POLICE have launched new initiative which will see the force working with partner agencies in York to offer help, advice and support to under-18s reported to be using drugs.

Operation Attitude, launched by North Yorkshire Police, will see specially trained police officers act on intelligence about young people who are believed to be using drugs. They will visit their homes to speak to them and their parents, educating them around the dangers of drugs, the risks of getting involved in County Lines activity and encouraging conversations about future life choices.

Police will work with partner agencies such as City of York Council to provide further support and any required referrals for the young person and their family.

Inspector Lee Pointon, of York Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Operation Attitude is a new way of tackling drug use in young people, taking an education and support approach in order that we don’t alienate them or their families.

“We want to work with these young people to help them understand the consequences of drug use, as well as the risks of County Lines activity. All too often the police only become involved when the situation has escalated to crisis point, so through offering this support we hope to tackle the problems associated with drug use much earlier on.”

“We’re really grateful for the advice and training provided by Mike Benson from charity, Changing Lives, who’s helped make sure our officers are fully equipped to have these conversations with young people and their families.

“If you suspect a young person you know or care for is using drugs, please report this to the police by calling 101.”

County Lines is the term given to a form of organised crime in which drug dealers from urban areas exploit vulnerable people – including children – and force them to deal drugs in towns and cities away from home.

Information from members of the public is vital in helping the police disrupt drug dealing and in protecting vulnerable adults and children. Call the force if you suspect drug dealing activity in your neighbourhood.

Do not approach anyone you suspect is involved in drug dealing. Please report it to the police on 101, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If a person is in immediate danger, always call 999.