What is it like working for York Food Bank? DAVID WILSON introduces its development manager Adam Raffell

AS development manager of York Food Bank, Adam Raffell plays a key role in making sure essential provisions reach the people who need them in York.

His role as manager is wide-ranging. He is responsible for the warehouse at Clifton Moor where all food donations are received, sorted and packed by volunteers, and he has to make sure that the four distribution points around the city are continually replenished with the right balance of items.

An important part of his job is looking after the volunteer teams, both at the warehouse and at the four distribution points in churches at Clifton, Huntington, and the city centre, including the former Salvation Army Citadel in Gillygate. His role also involves giving people hope by providing them with what he calls additional signposting services.

Donated items to York Food Bank

This means helping people find solutions to their food shortage problems. “Food banks are designed to help people out in an emergency”, he explains. “But we can also give them advice and support for the long-term.”

And this is their biggest challenge. Adam stresses that each Food Bank client has individual needs and these require different solutions.

The York Food Bank, along with a network of around 1,500 others around the country, is a fully independent charity supported by The Trussell Trust whose primary aim is to combat poverty and hunger across the UK.

The families and individuals who constitute Food Bank clients are referred by care professionals, social workers, Citizens’ Advice, health visitors, school liaison offices and others. Adam is keen to point out that in his short time at the Food Bank, donations have continued to increase, especially during these last 15 months of the Coronavirus pandemic.

You only have to look at the warehouse to see the stock of food and toiletries that are donated on a continuous basis. “Over the past year or so, there has been an increase of around 47 per cent in reliance on food banks nationally,” he says, “and this is reflected in the work of our food bank here in York. I’m really grateful for the outpouring of kindness and generosity of local people.”

Toiletries are donated too for people in need

A number of qualities are required in his job but apart from logistic and organisational skills Adam sees interpersonal skills as the most important. “You need to have a concern for people, both clients and volunteers, and ensure that people working for the Food Bank recognise the impact they have in that setting in helping others who are less fortunate than themselves.”

The 35-year-old father of two was born in York and educated at Easingwold School and later at St Andrew’s University from 2003 to 2007 where he met his wife Fiona.

The family returned to York in 2019 when Adam was appointed to his job at the Food Bank that year.

He had previously worked for ten years with Christians Care International, a charity that helps Jewish orphans in former Soviet Union countries, principally the now-independent Ukraine.

His interest in Christian-Jewish relations had also inspired him to study part-time for a Master’s degree in the subject at Cambridge which he completed in 2011.

“I was very much drawn to the Food Bank role and all that it represents. My Christian faith motivates me to help look after people in society who are struggling,” he says.

In his free time Adam is kept busy helping Fiona bring up their two boys. But he is also a regular swimmer. He enjoys running and cycling and is keen on taking part in triathlons. He is currently training for the long-distance Outlaw Triathlon to be held in July in Nottinghamshire.

“If it doesn’t take place this summer, I imagine it will go ahead in 2022.”

