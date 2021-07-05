THE search for the ashes of fans whose mortal remains were interred beneath the turf at Bootham Crescent highlighted just what the grand old stadium and ground has come to mean to followers of York City.

Archaeologist Jason Wood, who led the search for the ashes, captured something of what makes Bootham Crescent so special in an article written for British Archaeology magazine.

“Despite now playing in the sixth tier of English football, the club retains an extraordinarily loyal and impressively resilient fan base,” Jason wrote. “This extends to a deep affection for their stadium.”

Fellow archaeologist Neil Redfern, of the York-based Council for British Archaeology, added that a historic ground like Bootham Crescent - home to York City since 1932 - became a vital, almost living part of the city in which it stands. He used to live in Bootham - and match days were always special, he said. “You would hear the cheering, and the boos and groans, coming from the ground. I will miss that sound."

With York City set to begin their new season at the community stadium at Huntington, and Bootham Crescent due to be redeveloped by Persimmon (albeit with a legacy area and memorial garden where the ashes of some of those fans will be re-interred at the heart of it), many will miss Bootham Crescent.

It just holds so many memories for fans - that 1938 FA Cup tie against mighty Huddersfield town in 1938 and later Cup triumphs against then likes of Spurs (beaten 3-1 in 1955) and Arsenal (a 1-0 victory in 1985) among them.

To celebrate City’s almost 90 years at the ground, we have been digging through our archive of photos for a few of our favourites. They include a rousing photo of City fans celebrating a goal against Liverpool in February 1986 (with a disconsolate Mark Lawrenson in the foreground); a great picture of Bobby Charlton being mobbed by fans at Barry Swallow’s testimonial in September 1977; and a moving image showing tributes laid outside the ground to David Longhurst, the City striker who died aged 25 in 1990 and after whom a stand was named.

Enjoy...