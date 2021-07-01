FASHION giant Gap is planning to close all its 81 stores in the UK and Ireland, which includes its Gap Outlet store at York Designer Outlet in Fulford.

The firm has announced that it will close all its stores "in a phased manner" in August and September, including some that were already due to close because their leases were expiring.

It has not said how many employees will be affected by the closures but it will continue to sell items in the UK online.