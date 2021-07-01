EMERGENCY services were called out a crash in York.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called shortly before 8pm last night (June 30) to Main Street in Heslington after reports of a crash.
A service spokesman said: "York firecrew assisted police with scene safety following the accident.
"Nobody was trapped. An earlier report that one car was smoking was found to be dust from a deployed airbag."
