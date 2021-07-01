UPDATED 9.25AM: Traffic returned to normal, accident cleared on A1(M) Southbound between J45 A659 Wattlesyke (Boston Spa) and J44 A64 (York / Tadcaster). There was a broken down lorry within the queues that was blocking lanes one and two, but has since cleared.
UPDATED 8.35AM: All lanes have been re-opened. Travel time is around 35 minutes. A broken down lorry has been reported within the queues which is blocking two lanes.
A MAIN road is currently blocked one way.
The A1(M) in West Yorkshire is blocked Southbound with stationary traffic due to an overturned van between junction 45 the A659 Boston Spa turn off and junction 44, the A64 York and Tadcaster turning.
Traffic has been stationary since about 6.10am after a van has overturned in the middle of the motorway.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.
