A MAJOR road remains closed for emergency work after a lorry hit a bridge.
The A166 between York and Driffield is closed both ways at Stamford Bridge in East Yorkshire due to emergency repairs between Buttercrambe Road and Church Road.
A lorry collided with the bridge on Wednesday morning and it's not known if anyone was injured in the collision.
Traffic is coping well.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.