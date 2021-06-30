NEW wooden fencing is being constructed around a derelict site near York Barbican following the eviction of squatters - but they say it won’t stop them in their campaign.
Workmen were busy constructing the fencing along the Kent Street side of the site yesterday, while a digger was at work elsewhere on the land.
Meanwhile, a sign warned that guard dogs were on patrol.
The action came five days after squatters who had sought to create the ‘Barbican community centre’ on the site were evicted by landowners Persimmon Homes Yorkshire, who claimed they were illegal trespassers.
Patrick Thelwell led the occupation of the site, which has lain empty for more than 15 years since the former Barbican swimming pool closed.
He said yesterday: “It won’t stop us.”
He said he and other campaigners had launched a petition on Change.org, calling for City of York Council to buy the land for £1 through a compulsory purchase order, so it could be returned to the people of York.
He said a CPO was a legal function that allowed councils to compel the sale of land for ‘the greater public good’.
