TWO men have been taken to hospital after a crash.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 11.49am today (June 30) to a two vehicle crash involving a car and a small van at Starbeck near Harrogate.
Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough arrived to find that all the passengers were out of the vehicles and they carried out scene safety checks and moved one of the vehicles out of the roadway.
A service spokesman said: "Crews also administered initial first aid to the three casualties whilst awaiting the arrival of ambulance crews, two men were taken to hospital for precautionary checks."
