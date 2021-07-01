COUNCIL plans to move recycling collections to once every three weeks have been scrapped.

But there are changes to collections:

recycling routes will be reviewed

residents who put out bin bags could get new wheelie bins

people can now mix their glass, plastic and tins in the same box - but paper and cardboard must be kept separate

green waste collections will be extended by a month from 2022 - running from March to November

City of York Council launched a survey to ask residents about plans to move recycling rounds from fortnightly collections to a three week rota. This was designed to improve recycling rates but also work more efficiently with new bin lorries.

Lorries that can pick up different types of recycling at once are more expensive that those that can pick up single types of recycling - so the council wanted to move to collections of paper and card one week, glass, tins and plastic the next week, and garden waste in the third week.

They received a huge response to the plans, with more than 7,000 people getting in touch.

Many told the council that the proposed three weekly rota would be too complicated. People also had concerns about the frequency of collections and space for storing extra bins.

Many also said they would not need year round green garden waste collections - which were being proposed by the council.

As a result of the feedback the council has ditched plans to move to three weekly collections, saying it would be "incredibly difficult to communicate and would therefore be a risk to success".

James Gilchrist,director of environment, said: residents felt some of the proposed changes were too complicated. He said government has also launched a review of waste services and it would be best to put the changes on hold until the outcome is clear: "We need to be mindful of the direction of travel that the government is indicating, not least to avoid abortive costs and differing messages to residents. We need to replace our recycling vehicles, which are 10 years old and becoming unreliable. The way that we collect recycling is affected by the vehicles."

Councillor Paula Widdowson added: "This review has been incredibly extensive."

"It is the first time in decades we have spoke to our residents about waste and recycling."

Senior councillors agreed to the plans.