A YORK MP has called for double jabbed travellers to be exempted from quarantine from later this month - as it was revealed that millions may be offered a Covid booster jab this autumn.
York Outer MP Julian Sturdy pressed Transport Secretary Grant Shapps in the Commons to bring forward the proposed scrapping of quarantine rules for those travelling from amber list countries who are fully vaccinated.
He said this would give the public the confidence to plan and book ahead, and help the hard hit travel industry start the long process of recovery.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) has issued interim advice that the people most vulnerable to Covid-19 may be offered a booster vaccination from September to ensure the protection they have from first and second doses is maintained ahead of the winter and against new variants.
It said stage 1 would involve booster vaccines and the annual influenza vaccine as soon as possible from September for immunosuppressed adults, older people in residential care homes and all adults aged 70 or over.
Stage 2 would involve a booster vaccine as soon as practicable after Stage 1 to all adults aged 50 years and over.
Final advice will be issued before September and could change.
