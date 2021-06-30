A FURTHER rise in York's weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has taken it above the 270 mark.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by 34, taking it to 274.4 cases per 100,000 population. This is over 100 higher than the UK national average rate, which stands at 157 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 146 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 13,803.
In North Yorkshire the Covid rate has increased by 11 to 134.5 cases per 100,000 population. A further 253 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 32,613.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 12, taking it to 82.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 107 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 19,417.
Across the UK, a further 26,068 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 4,800,907.
