THE search is on for the family of a man who died recently.
Coroner's officers in North Yorkshire are trying to trace the next of kin of a 70-year-old Harrogate man.
Malcolm Miles was found dead at his home in Dene Park, Harrogate. There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death, but so far the authorities have been unable to speak to his relations.
He lived in the Harrogate area for at least a few years.
Anyone who believes they are Mr Miles’ next of kin, or has information that could assist the coroner, is urged to email coroner@northyorkshire.police.uk
