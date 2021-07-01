Whilst I hear the righteous indignation from some of your correspondents about the occupation of part of the Barbican site, do they ever consider who is the real villain of the piece?
The land in question has remained empty since 2004, and the owners Persimmon Homes have received two planning approvals for its development for much-needed homes. In truth, they have sat on the site whilst land values have increased substantially.
The government are intent on making this practice more generally available by incorporating what can only be described as a “developer’s charter’ dressed up as modernising the current planning system.
Matthew Laverack and other correspondents should examine more deeply why this land has remained undeveloped for so long. It is a scandal.
Bob Towner, Hobgate, York
