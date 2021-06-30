A DELIVERY firm is backing a York charity by carrying their branding on one of their new lorries.

YDL based at Barton Hill near Whitwell-on-the-Hill in Ryedale handle freight and parcel distribution throughout the UK and overseas and have backed York Against Cancer in a very visible way.

Tom Clarke, sales director at YDL, said: “Here at YDL we are proud to be an integral part of our local community and building working relationships with local companies and charities is central to our ethos. In the wake of Covid 19 and a strange year for all, we decided in January of this year that YDL would take the opportunity to honour and support local charities on our vehicle livery to advertise the amazing work done every day in our area.”

Last week, Tom invited York Against Cancer general manager Julie Russell, to the YDL yard at Barton Hill to see the new lorry.

Tom explained why YDL they have chosen to support York Against Cancer.

He said: “York against Cancer was a perfect fit for a number of reasons; the area they provide support to mirrored the area we were looking to allocate this vehicle to, and the charity’s tireless work will probably have touched the lives of all who see the vehicle.

"YAC have continued to provide local funding, support, patient transport and respite throughout Covid 19 and we are proud to support them by raising awareness in this way.”

“I speak on behalf of all at YDL when I say that we feel proud to see the logo’s side by side.”

Julie said: “It’s fantastic to have the support of local businesses and we are thrilled with the new York Against Cancer lorry.”

Earlier this year York Against Cancer moved from its former base in North Moor Road, Huntington, to brand new accommodation in the LNER Community Stadium beside the Vangarde shopping park at Monks Cross.

The shop, office and stores were created entirely to the charity’s specifications, giving York Against Cancer a bespoke HQ for the first time in its 34-year history. Unlike most charity shops, York Against Cancer’s store sells no second-hand goods, focusing instead on an upmarket range of new gifts, cards and accessories.