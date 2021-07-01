I endorse everything that Sue Fowler says regarding the lack of parking places in York city centre for disabled people (I now can’t get to York shops unless I’m taken, Letters, June 22).

It’s so unfair that people who are already struggling with day-to-day disabilities are robbed of the chance to visit the city centre to access banks and shops. These are also the unfortunate people who are robbed of some small amount of freedom in order that visitors can wander freely on the roads, and sit in street cafés at their leisure.

Can some brave councillor take up the challenge and open up Goodramgate, Blake Street and Castlegate? Remember, this might be your plight one day!

Elizabeth M Harris, Kirkwell, Bishopthorpe, York

 