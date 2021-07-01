So the council can’t understand why cycling in the City has declined (‘What’s gone wrong?’ - York cycling levels fall by nearly 40%, The Press, June 29).
Well, it’s as simple as this. In spite of pressures, investment and encouragement, many people simply don’t want to cycle, full stop. Given our weather in this country, this is quite understandable.
The real solution is to have an efficient and attractive public transport system.
Britain as a whole has failed miserably in this. Other European countries have invested in this for the last 60 or so years.
When I have lived in other European countries, often a car just wasn’t needed. In fact, when in Helsinki I had friends, some of whom were very wealthy, who hadn’t even taken a driving test as public transport was so good.
It is so archaic to tell the citizens that to solve traffic problems they should ‘get on their bike’.
Wouldn’t it be a better idea to ask travellers what they really want, instead of this idea that cycling is the answer to everything?
I say that we should be given a public transport system that we deserve. Or will they wait for cycling figures to drop even further before realising that they’re barking up the wrong tree?
D McTernan, Fossway, York
