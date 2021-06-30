POLICE have released CCTV images of two men they would like to speak to as they may hold important information regarding a sexual assault in York.
The assault took place at around 2.00–2.30am on Sunday June 20 on the path at the side of Lawrence Street Church grounds in the city centre. The victim managed to run away from the assault before finding a group of people who walked her home.
Police have previously appealed to motorists who were in the Lawrence Street area at the time, who may have captured dashcam footage, to come forward and make contact. Officers are still interested to speak to anyone who may hold information which would be important to the investigation and are asking them to contact the Force Control Room on 101 quoting the above reference number.
Officers are now appealing to the two men in the CCTV footage, or anyone who recognises them, to contact 101, select option 1 and make contact with the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12210143780.
Alternatively you can email Georgia.Ladly@northyorkshire.police.uk or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
