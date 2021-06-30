A PASSIONATE baker has won a year-long pitch at Shambles Market after being crowned York's best young trader.

Millie Thomas, 20, was one of 14 entrepreneurs who took part in the York heats of the Young Traders’ Market contest, run by the National Market Traders’ Federation (NMTF).

The event was created to offer 16 to 30-year-olds an opportunity to showcase their businesses, get in front of new audiences and meet like-minded traders.

Five were selected to go forward to the regional heats next month in Doncaster, including overall winner, Millie, of baked goods business, Sweet Treats by Mil.

The 14 traders brought a diverse array of products to the market, from candles and artwork, to cakes and carnivorous plants.

They were judged on areas such as merchandising, sales skills, communication, pricing and product offer by an independent panel.

Judges praised the outstanding quality of Millie's product, excellent branding, social media and customer engagement.

As well as the regional finals, Millie has received a year-long stall on Shambles Market from First Bus York to help her expand her business and customer base.

"I started Sweet Treats by Mil because I had a real passion for baking and creating new recipes and trading on Shambles Market has been a really great way to get out and meet customers and grow the business," she said.

Apricity, at Shambles Market Picture: Milner Creative

"It was fantastic to be a part of the competition and meet some of the other amazing young traders and I’d really recommend Shambles Market to other young people looking to kickstart their business.”

Judges said the quality of traders was high with four in the ‘highly commended’ category - BizzyPig Designs, Moody Mare Patisserie, Best Efforts Gifts and Apricity - also going to the regional heats.

Best Effort Gifts at Shambles Market Picture: Milner Creative

Winners of the regional heats will go on to have the potential to be crowned Young Trader of the Year 2021 at the NMTF national event in August .

Phil Waines, market operations executive at Make It York said: “The quality of traders that took part in the York heats has been absolutely outstanding and it was great to see the passion and enthusiasm they all had for market trading.

"Events like this are hugely important to celebrate the creativity and innovation of young business owners and showcase what a great platform Shambles Market can be for anyone starting out in business.

"A huge thank you to our judges for taking part in the event, the Cambridge Street band for providing the entertainment and to all the residents and visitors who came along to support the traders.”

Bizzy Pig Designs Picture: Milner Creative

Marc Bichtemann, managing director of First Bus York, said: “The Shambles Market is another great destination that creates a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere in York. We’re delighted to showcase new talent like Millie among its traders as part of our support for small businesses, which are vital in helping the city’s recovery and attracting local people and visitors.”