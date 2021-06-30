A VILLAGE pub is set to host the areas first Pride event in aid of the LGBT Foundation.

On Saturday, July 20, in conjunction with local photographer, Nicole Vogwill, The Ham and Cheese at Scagglethorpe is opening its doors at 3pm for a special Pride event.

Performer Em Louise is set to stage a live acoustic performance and from 7pm, there will be a guest appearance by Welsh drag queen Clair Mydia.

Ham and Cheese owner, Claire Marsh, said she’s chosen to support the Bring Out Dementia programme run by the LGBT Foundation due to personal experiences. She said her father is a gay man fighting Parkinsons and Dementia and she feels that dementia care staff need additional support and training to aid those in the community.

Claire said: “All are welcome for this inclusive event, although it is recommended children leave by 6.30pm. There will be food to purchase, a raffle with prizes from local businesses, with a Pride makeup competition and people are encouraged to dress up in their biggest and brightest outfits.”

Nicole Vogwill who runs an empowerment photography studio in Malton Market Place, said she is excited to be bringing this event to the area.

She said: “As a pansexual person, who runs a Facebook group that provides a safe space for all humans, regardless of sexuality, race and gender, hosting this event is something I am incredibly passionate about and thrilled to bring to our local community. It is hoped that this might be the first of many, annual Pride events we put on.”

It’s a ticket only event and all profits will be donated to the LGBT Foundation, Bring Dementia Out program. Tickets cost £10 (children go free until 6.30pm) and available at www.nicolevogwill.co.uk/shop