THE number of Covid patients at hospitals in North Yorkshire has dropped slightly over the last week.

The latest data from the NHS confirms that the total number of Covid patients at hospitals across the county is 22, compared to 23 last week.

There are six patients at York Hospital, two at Harrogate and 14 in South Tees.

On the county's borders, there are 10 patients at Darlington Hospital and four at Airedale.