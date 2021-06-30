THE number of Covid patients at hospitals in North Yorkshire has dropped slightly over the last week.
The latest data from the NHS confirms that the total number of Covid patients at hospitals across the county is 22, compared to 23 last week.
There are six patients at York Hospital, two at Harrogate and 14 in South Tees.
On the county's borders, there are 10 patients at Darlington Hospital and four at Airedale.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.