A LORRY has struck a bridge near York causing traffic delays.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a warning for HGVs and other motorists to avoid the A166 at Stamford Bridge near following the incident.

A spokesman said no one is believed to have been injured.

Emergency services are at the scene.

The A166 is blocked in both directions with traffic building up following the accident involving a lorry between Buttercrambe Road and Viking Road.

The lorry was first reported to be stranded on the bridge however the police have now confirmed that the lorry has hit the bridge.

#TRAFFIC ALERT:



HGVs and other motorists advised to avoid the #A166 at #StamfordBridge, nr #York, in the @Humberbeat area after a lorry struck a bridge.



Not believed to be any injuries. Highways are putting diversions place.



Please avoid this route until further notice. pic.twitter.com/FG0qsAr2gI — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) June 30, 2021

Diversions are being put in place and long delays are expected.

Parents of children have been warned that school buses using the A166 may be late.

Bus companies have also been forced to reroute their services.

⚠️SERVICE UPDATE - 10⚠️



Due to a closure in Stamford Bridge, we are diverting via Dunnington, A1079 to Kexby, High Catton Rd to the terminus.



This is in both directions. pic.twitter.com/74GsJj89YS — First York (@FirstYork) June 30, 2021

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: "The bridge has currently been closed to allow the appropriate bridge engineers to make a full assessment on any damage caused and potential repair work needed.

"Diversions have been put in place whilst the bridge is assessed. It is not possible currently to determine how long these diversions will remain in place until a full assessment has taken place. We thank residents for their patience whilst we assess the situation."