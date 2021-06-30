POLICE are searching hedgerows and fields on the outskirts of York.

North Yorkshire Police are currently searching an area along the outer ringroad near the Earswick turn off and close to Huntington Fire Station.

About four police vans are on the scene and the police dog unit is also involved. 

Officers are searching hedgerows with sticks and there has been a police officer guarding the entrance to Jubilee Wood.

Officers at the scene said they were unable to comment on the icident.

The Press has contacted North Yorkshire Police and we will update the article when they respond.

The ringroad is still open to traffic.

More to follow.