Gareth Southggate's Three Lions beat Germany in a knockout tie for the first time since 1966 on Tuesday night, raising the hopes of a nation that football could finally be coming home.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane were enough to avoid another major competition exit to Die Mannschaft, when the squad heeded their manager’s advice to make their own history.

“I think the players were immense,” England manager Southgate said. “Right the way through the team they were immense.

“They have given the fans in the stadium, who were also incredible (a great day). I’ve been here with a full house and not heard it anywhere near the levels that the crowd found today.

“But they were behind every challenge, they were behind every time we pressed the ball, they were behind every run we had and the energy was incredible in the stadium.

“So, to be able to send them home feeling as they do tonight, to hear them at the end … I mean, you can’t beat a bit of Sweet Caroline, can you? That’s a belter, really.

“But to know that so many millions of people after such a difficult year at home can have that enjoyment that I know we’d have given them today is very special.”

Here are some of the best pictures from a rainy Wembley as England fans celebrated a memorable night.

Fans watch the match in Trafalgar Square, central London (Victoria Jones/PA)

There was a party atmosphere at the 4TheFans fan zone outside Wembley Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane struck twice within 11 minutes to seal the match.

(Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Celebrations at the 4TheFans fan park in Manchester (Peter Byrne/PA)

Some fans in Manchester were overcome (Peter Byrne/PA)

Fans sought to rouse their heroes with a rendition of Three Lions and its familiar refrain “football’s coming home” early in the second half.

(Peter Byrne/PA)

(Peter Byrne/PA)

Celebrating in Trafalgar Square as Harry Kane scored the second England goal (Victoria Jones/PA)

There were 40,000 supporters inside the stadium. Outside, in designated fan zones, pub beer gardens and parks, overjoyed fans celebrated as Gareth Southgate’s men progressed to the quarter-finals.

Fans watch the match at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Victory celebrations at BOXPARK Croydon (Tess Derry/PA)

(Tess Derry/PA)

A happy fan at the Vinegar Yard pub in London (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Fans watch at the 4TheFans fan park at Hastings Pier in Hastings (Gareth Fuller/PA)