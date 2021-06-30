ALL three emergency services were called out last night to a York property - after someone's mobile phone battery went flat.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said its Huntington crew responded to a request from police to gain access for the ambulance service to a property in New Earswick at 8.30pm.

This followed a call from a concerned family member, whose telephone call to the occupant had suddenly ended, with no further response to subsequent calls. 

It said this turned out to be a false alarm with good intent – 'cause: flat battery on phone.'