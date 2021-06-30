A museum dedicated to the Yorkshire vet who inspired the hit TV series All Creatures Great and Small is in the running to be named one of the best rural businesses in the UK.
The World of James Herriot in Thirsk has been shortlisted for a regional Rural Business Award. The regional final will be held virtually in October - with a place in the national final early next year and the title UK's best rural business up for grabs.
The World of James Herriot is the original home and surgery of vet and author Alf Wight, who wrote the books on which the hugely popular TV series All Creatures Great and Small is based.
Filming for the second series of Channel 5's remake of All Creatures is on-going. In fact, as reported in The Press, two of the show's stars - Nicholas Ralph who plays James Herriot and Rachel Shenton, who plays Helen his on-screen wife - caused a stir when they dropped in to visit the Herriot museum just a few weeks ago.
They met with Rosie Page, the real James Herriot’s daughter, who gave them a guided tour.
