A BUSINESS launched during the pandemic is going from strength to strength.
Malton-based Cards-x UK Ltd has acquired a UK manufacturing company, expanded its team and invested in warehousing, a sales office, production unit and new machinery since its launch in October 2020.
The business has also introduced an innovative, eco-friendly ID card holder, which is manufactured in Malton and distributed globally into key markets such as Russia, Central and Western Europe, and the USA.
It comes in a recyclable antimicrobial version which has been popular, and a fully biodegradable one. Future plans include a £250,000 investment into new products, machines and jobs.
Andy Reeves, head of group sales & marketing, said: "We've had an incredible start to the company, which we are proud to shout about during a pandemic when a lot of companies are struggling.
"It gives us great confidence for the future of our business and its upcoming growth."
Cards-x is up for a Press Business Award 2021.
