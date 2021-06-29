TWO teenagers have been arrested following an attack in York which left a man with a serious head injury.

North Yorkshire Police say the victim, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital where he was treated for a serious head injury.

The incident happened at about 9.15pm on Saturday after a number of people had congregated near the river near Millennium Bridge in York.

The suspects, two males aged 16 and 18, have been released under investigation while investigations continue.

Inspector Lee Pointon said police were working with the community to tackle criminal and antisocial behaviour in the area.

He said: “While we can’t have a permanent presence in any one area, we are aware Millennium Bridge is one of the areas where large groups sometimes congregate.

“For this reason, it’s one of several areas of York that are subject to dispersal orders. We also endeavour to include it in our patrols as frequently as possible.

“A dispersal order will be in place at this location and the Knavesmire this weekend from Friday evening to Sunday evening, giving officers the power to remove people from the area to prevent disruption.”

Insp Pointon added: “While many of those who congregate in this area are teenagers, I’d stress that some of the incidents we’ve been dealing with involve adults.

“We’re continuing to work with residents and other organisations to tackle antisocial and criminal behaviour and provide a visible policing presence in that area. We’d encourage residents to make us aware of any incidents or concerns and continue working with us so we can resolve any issues as a community.”

Anyone who has concerns or information about antisocial and criminal behaviour can report them to North Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and selecting option 1.