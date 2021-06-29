UPDATED 9AM: The 45-year-old man who failed to return to his bail hostel on Monday (June 28) has been located.

POLICE in York are hunting a wanted man and have concerns over his safety.

North Yorkshire Police are trying to find 45-year-old Adam Mark, who is currently on licence and failed to return to his bail hostel in York last night (June 28) and so is now wanted on recall to prison.

Officers say they are becoming increasingly concerned for his safety and so are appealing to the public for any information which would help them to locate him.

The public are asked not to approach him, but to report any immediate sightings to 999 or any other information regarding his whereabouts to police on 101. Please speak to the Force Control Room quoting reference 12210149328.

Mark is described as white, 5’7’’ tall with a medium build. He has blue eyes, short brown hair which is shaved at the sides, a tattoo of the word ‘DALE’ on his left arm and a scar on his upper lip.

He was last seen wearing the clothing in the CCTV pictures above – a light blue Nike top under a long sleeved dark blue jacket with three white stripes down each arm, grey tracksuit bottoms with a dark stripe down the outer leg, black Nike trainers with white soles, wearing sunglasses and carrying a bright orange string rucksack. It’s also thought that Mark may have a bicycle with him.

