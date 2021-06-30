A HAT shop which counts Christina Aguilera among her clients is in the frame for The Press Small Business of the Year Award.

Simply Devine in Tadcaster is a contender for the category which is one of 10 on offer in The Press awards - now in their 30th year.

Businesses of all sizes and sectors in our circulation area are being urged to shout about their achievements by entering the awards by the deadline, August 15. Enter at yorkpress.co.uk/business/awards

Simply Devine sells headwear for weddings, naming ceremonies, Bar and Bat Mitzvahs, royal garden parties and race days.

It was set up more than 17 years ago by Tadcaster-born Liz Devine-Wright, and has handled special orders from around the world, including to California for Christina Aguilera.

Government restrictions on weddings and special events have impacted on trading, but with larger weddings now allowed, business is beginning to pick up, and Liz is hopeful for a return to normal trading.

Three years ago, Liz decided to design and manufacture her own hats and sell to the trade, having previously bought from wholesalers, in a bid to increase profit, diversify the business, and have more control over the quality and design.

Liz also took part in a fashion trade mission to Italy to source occasion dresses, which can be made to measure. Using her expertise with mothers of the bride, she worked with a couturier who had previously worked with a major international brand.

Initially Liz appeared at fashion trade shows to showcase her hats and occasion wear until she had a built up a core of customers.

Liz is the only full-time staff member, but employs the services of local specialists in PR, marketing, IT, accounting and business consultancy.

Liz prides herself on strong customer service, both for direct sales and to wholesale customers. She often delivers orders in person to ensure trade customers receive a personal service.

The plan is to continue to expand the trade side by attracting new customers while, for the physical shop, Liz is expanding into a headwear hire service.

During lockdown, Simply Devine's website was updated, with emphasis on advising customers on buying online. Simply Devine now has virtual shops on Etsy and Pinterest, and is looking to move onto Amazon.