A BANNED driver claimed he only found out he shouldn’t be at the wheel when he was caught drink driving, York magistrates heard.

Toby Paul Lucas, 32, was convicted of two offences of failure to provide police with details of who was driving when his car was allegedly involved a motoring offence.

Because each conviction put six penalty points on his licence, magistrates banned him for six months under the totting-up procedure in March. He did not attend the hearing.

Jody Beaumont, prosecuting, said police pulled Lucas over at 11.50pm on June 9 in Fairfields Drive, Skelton.

A breath test gave a reading of 47 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Lucas, of Brecksfield, Skelton, pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving whilst disqualified.

He was fined £346 and banned from driving for 14 months for the drink driving offence and ordered to pay a £35 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

His sentence for the banned driving was adjourned until September 8 when he will try to persuade magistrates that there are exceptional reasons why he should not be punished for it.

Lucas’ solicitor Graham Parkin said: “He wasn’t aware of the disqualification, nor was he aware of any of the two matters that led to the disqualification.”

Lucas had gone for a drive after arguing with his partner on June 9. He hadn’t realised he was over the drink drive limit.

Police had pulled Lucas over because they were aware he was banned, said the solicitor. His driving had been normal. He had pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified because by law lack of knowledge of a ban is not a defence.

Find out how it's possible to be banned in your absence.

https://www.yorkpress.co.uk/news/19407306.court-can-ban-driving-absence/