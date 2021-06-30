IN the latest edition of our look back through the archives, here are five Crime Prevention Cup teams from the 90s.
Pictured above, these 1993 pupils from Poppleton Road School had plenty to celebrate after securing a place in the semi-finals of the Six-a-Side Soccer Trophy.
Back, left to right: Chris Driscoll, Robert Graham, Phil Suter, Shaun Turner. Front: Jimmy Clamp, Neil Wood (captain), Mark Willoughby.
Next up...
COPMANTHORPE 1993: Back, left to right: Nick Ventress, Sam Harland, Daniel Gray, Mark Ashworth. Front: Stephen Cockerill, Jamie Robertson, Daniel Lyon and Mark Redding.
DUNNINGTON 1992: Back, left to right: Alex Keogh, Alastair Maughan, John Wormald, Chris Bowles, Paul Cawood, Paul Walker. Front: Captain Andrew Rose, Michael Walker.
HUBY SCHOOL 1994: Back, left to right: Chris Redsull, Jamie Walker, Matthew Smith and Martin Durrant. Front: Tom Wadsworth, Sam Wadsworth, Lee Brogan (skipper) and Jonathan Durrant flanked by City aces Paul Barnes (far left) and Dean Kiely (far right).
NEW EARSWICK 1994: Back, left to right: Richard Durman, Darren Spurr, Daniel Sweeney, Craig Norris. Front: David Gatenby, Chris Triffett, Chris Wilson.
