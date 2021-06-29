THISTLE Hill care home, in Knaresborough, went all out for International Picnic Day and embrace the great outdoors.
Residents and guests from the Red Kite Nursery were invited to pull up a rug and blanket in the home’s beautiful garden area.
Hampers, prepared at the home with ice cream cones and other sweet delights, were packed to the brim for all to enjoy.
Mandy Scott, general manager at the home, said: “It was fabulous seeing the children from the nursery and it meant so much to our residents to see them laughing and playing. We’ve decided to have more picnics this year.”
Angela, 83, a resident at the home, said: “It’s been a fabulous afternoon and it was such a delight seeing the children again, it really made my day.”
