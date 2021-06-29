A MAN has been arrested after police carried out a drugs bust today.
North Yorkshire Police say officers visited a residential address in Thirsk this morning (June 29) and recovered a quantity of what is believed to be illegal drugs.
Enquiries led them to a second address in Thirsk where they located the suspect, who was in possession of white powder believed to be a class-A substance.
A police spokesman said: "The man, who is in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of class-A and class-B drug offences.
"He is currently in police custody while investigations continue.
"The operation was carried out by Thirsk Neighbourhood Policing Team.
"Officers from North Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support Unit and dog unit assisted with the execution of the warrant and search of the premises."
