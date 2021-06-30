"MAKERS and doers" from York St John University have been displaying their work in an arts festival which can still be enjoyed online.

For the last few weeks the university's School of the Arts Festival 2021 has been giving students the opportunity to have their degree show work exhibited on campus and open to the public.

The festival now continues online until Friday, July 2.

The festival draws together works from across the university's areas of art, design, performance and production.

A spokesperson said this year’s graduates explored the human condition beyond what the eye can see, including emotions of isolation, disconnection and ecological anxiety, as well as healing and a renewed awareness with familiar surroundings.

Head of School of the Arts, Dr Robert Wilsmore, said: “Our artists have been determined to continue to make and present their work in a year of confinement. Where we can, we are presenting performances, showings and exhibitions on our campus and where we cannot we’re showing our work online, and sometimes we’re using both platforms.

“The festival this year shows how this determination to make art cannot be suppressed as the artists find a way to make their work visible. We are setting out a marker that as lockdown eases, we are ready to fill all our lives with art and culture once more. Watch this space, it may have two metre sized gaps in it at the moment, but the gaps will close and we will enjoy our art together once more.”

Helen Turner, the university's associate head of art, added: “The coronavirus pandemic has forced us to make and create differently, to feel at once globally connected and locally isolated."

The festival continue online, with the showcase for performance now live here https://blog.yorksj.ac.uk/sotafestivalperformance/