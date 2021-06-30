It has been a much better four weeks for trees in York, with only 10 tree felling applications - notably four alders at Travelodge, Piccadilly, and the removal of several branches elsewhere.

In week two, no applications to fell trees were made, but one planning request included ‘the installation of a tree protection system’. To be congratulated!

R. Hutchinson, York Natural Environment Trust,

Count de Burgh Terrace, York