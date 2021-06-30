What a call to action, to see 11-year-old Isabella engaged in finding clean energy sources to protect the natural world (‘Energy solution created by Ryedale schoolgirl’, The Press, June 25).

There must be many ‘grown-ups’ ashamed that children have to take on the task of solving the climate change problems that we - of their grandparents’ and parents’ generations - have abjectly failed to tackle. The children deserve a better inheritance.

Let’s hope the COP conference later this year will produce a clear plan of action for governments which will enable us in the developed world to know what life-style changes we must make to prevent chaotic climate deterioration and protect Earth.

Maurice Vassie, Deighton, York

 