What a call to action, to see 11-year-old Isabella engaged in finding clean energy sources to protect the natural world (‘Energy solution created by Ryedale schoolgirl’, The Press, June 25).
There must be many ‘grown-ups’ ashamed that children have to take on the task of solving the climate change problems that we - of their grandparents’ and parents’ generations - have abjectly failed to tackle. The children deserve a better inheritance.
Let’s hope the COP conference later this year will produce a clear plan of action for governments which will enable us in the developed world to know what life-style changes we must make to prevent chaotic climate deterioration and protect Earth.
Maurice Vassie, Deighton, York
