On Friday my husband and I decided to visit my uncle, who has recently moved into a care home. It took us all morning to do the lateral flow tests and register them on line in order that we could show the home we had both tested negative for Covid 19.
On arrival at the home we were asked to don masks, aprons, gloves and blue overshoes. We chatted away to him for 30 minutes before he recognised who we were! Next time we go I will shout (because he is deaf): ‘It’s John and Jenny’.
He told us he was paying £5,400 per month as he needs nursing care and he doesn’t even like it there. We have decided, for those prices, we could live on a cruise ship with wonderful food, good weather, nightly entertainment and an onboard hospital and doctor if needed. This, of course, could only happen when ships are back in full operation!
Jenny Hilton, Holgate, York
