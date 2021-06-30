A HOUSE builder with sites in York and Ryedale has donated £1,000 to a charity in York that supports families.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East is lending support to Home-Start York, an independent voluntary organisation that helps young families through home visits.
The charity aims to recruit, train and supervise volunteers to visit families in the home to offer informal, friendly, and confidential support.
Home-Start supports parents as they grow in confidence to strengthen their relationships with their children and to widen their links with the local community.
Barratt Developments Yorkshire East’s Community Fund supports the communities in which it builds by donating £1,000 to a local charity each month.
Home-Start York will use the donation to re-establish the previously offered small supportive community groups for anxious and isolated parents, as they are currently being held virtually.
Maria O’Keeffe, scheme manager at Home-Start, said: “We are delighted to have been chosen for the very kind donation from Barratt Developments Yorkshire East. The funds will really make a difference to the families we support in York.”
